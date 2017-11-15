You'd better watch out as Santa Dash comes to Hawarden for first time

Dozens of Santas are to take part in a village’s first festive dash.

The Gladstone Playing Fields in Hawarden will play host to the start of a Santa Dash, the first of its kind in the community, on Saturday, November 25.

Hawarden is the latest Flintshire community to introduce the seasonal sprint, with Mold and Buckley also staging similar events during their Christmas calendar.

The 3.5 km race route is circular, leaving Gladstone, towards Ewloe Roundabout passing the Crown and Liver pub and heading up St David’s Park towards Wood Lane before heading back to the playing fields.

On returning, runners will be greeted by a Christmas market featuring live entertainment, food stalls, performances by Northop Silver Band alongside a bar, children’s rides and crafts stalls.

Cllr Helen Brown has helped set up the event with volunteers and colleagues from Hawarden Community Council who have given up their time.

She said: “We’ve never done it before and it follows on from the success of this year's summer carnival.

“We wanted to do something that would bring the whole community together and by holding a Christmas market we are supporting local small businesses.

“We have support from the Round Table and Ladies Circle who will be there with the grotto, sleigh and of course Father Christmas.”

The Santa race, at 11.30am, is open to all ages and entry is priced at £10 including a Santa suit. Children run free.

All participants are to be put through a high intensity, but fun, warm up before taking part in

the race.

Special appearances are also expected to be made on the market day by Santa himself as well as the Snow Queen.

Those interested in taking part in the race only have five more days to do so and can register to run online via the Hawarden Carnival Facebook page.