Road closed due to incident

The main road near Malpas has been closed after an oil tanker went up in flames.

Cheshire Police posted on Twitter that officers were dealing with an incident on the A41 at Hampton Heath shortly before 8pm.

The road was closed shortly afterwards in both directions due to the incident which, according to PC Thomas Hough, of North Wales Police, said was an oil tanker fire.

He tweeted: “I know it's slightly off the Wrexham area but please avoid the A41 towards Malpas.

”The road is blocked with an oil tanker on fire.”

Twitter user Jack Williams posted: “Huge emergency services presence on A41 outside Malpas.

”Oil tanker is very much ablaze. Stay clear of area.”