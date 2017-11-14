Rubbish in trolley set ablaze in Flintshire supermarket car park

Rubbish in a trolley was torched in a supermarket car park.

A crew from Holywell Fire Station was called to the car park at the town’s Tesco supermarket at 6.40pm.

Firefighters used a Scotty backpack to extinguish the blaze which, according to a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, was started deliberately.

The spokesman added North Wales Police werre also at the scene.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.