Rubbish in trolley set ablaze in Flintshire supermarket car park

Reporter:

Geraint Jones

Rubbish in a trolley was torched in a supermarket car park.

A crew from Holywell Fire Station was called to the car park at the town’s Tesco supermarket at 6.40pm.

Firefighters used a Scotty backpack to extinguish the blaze which, according to a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, was started deliberately.

The spokesman added North Wales Police werre also at the scene.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.  

Email:

geraint.jones@nwn.co.uk

