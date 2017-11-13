Remembrance weekend: Young and old in Wrexham all help to remember the fallen

RESIDENTS and town dignitaries turned out to honour servicemen and woman who have given their lives in conflict.

A two-minute silence was held in Queens Square in Wrexham town centre on Saturday, after which a bugler sounded the Last Post and a wartime air raid siren sounded.

The town’s annual service of Remembrance was held at the Royal Welch Fusiliers Memorial in Bodhyfryd yesterday.

The ecumenical service was led by the Bishop of Wrexham, the Rt Rev Peter Brignall; the Rev Dr Jason Bray, vicar of St Giles’ Parish Church; and the Rev Canon Simon Treloar, cathedral dean.

Following the sounding of the Last Post, two minutes of silence was observed followed by the sounding of Reveille.

The Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, along with other members of the mayoral party, then laid a wreath at the town’s memorial.

Outgoing Wrexham Council chief executive Dr Helen Paterson attended the service in her last official duty in the role ahead of becoming chief executive of Walsall Council.

Cllr Pritchard told the Leader: “It was a brilliant day and the turnout was tremendous.

“We must have had near on a thousand there and they were all different ages so it was a great response.

“There were a lot of children which was nice to see, as well as groups such as the guides and St John Ambulance. We were lucky with the weather as well.

“At first we had a bit of nasty weather but during the service it held off.

“I would like to thank the public and everyone who has supported us – I was so pleased with how well it went.”

About 70 residents also turned out for an Armistice Day memorial in Minera on Saturday.

Pictures by Craig Colville