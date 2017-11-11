Ecstasy use on the rise in south Flintshire, say police

An increase in ecstasy usage has been reported in South Flintshire.

An operation is being run in the area by the local policing team targeting drug dealers aiming to supply young people.

Posting on Facebook, the South Flintshire policing team said three young people had been hospitalised in relation to drug use with a increase of ecstasy usage noted by officers. They wrote how those targeting young people see them as “an easy touch to make some extra money”.

Officers said: “It’s like Russian roulette as some tablets are more powerful than others and they can make people seriously ill while some can be lethal.

“In many locations we also find nitrous oxide canisters, commonly known as laughing gas.

“Following recent legal appeals it is an offence to be in possession of these canisters when not being used for business purposes.”

Anyone with information regarding drug dealing can contact police on 101, or private message the South Flintshire Policing Team Facebook page.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.

For advice and support regarding children and drug use contact Flintshire Sorted, a young people’s drug and alcohol team based in Buckley on 01352 703490.