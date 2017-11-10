Wrexham's Halloween house brings in crowds and cash for hospice

A spooktacular house created annually by Wrexham residents for the community to enjoy has raised more than £2,000 for a hospice charity.

Paula Pritchard and her husband Dave, of Salop Road, Hightown, along with her parents Pauline and Ray Evans, who live next door, have been creating creepy displays at their homes every Halloween for the past 11 years.

Last year, their spine-chilling event raised £1,200 for Nightingale House Hospice.

The family hoped this year would be even busier and they would collect even more donations for the hospice, where Paula works as a nurse.

This week their dreams came true as all the donations were added up and the total came to £2,150.

Paula said: “We are all so pleased. I want to thank all the companies that donated amazing raffle prizes and the companies that supplied food, sweets and toys. Also a huge thank you to my wonderful family and friends. Without their help this event could not have taken place. Also thank you to the local community for their continued support.”

She told the Leader the night was ‘fantastic’ and hundreds of people came along to enjoy the likes of a ‘slaughter house’, a carnival of ‘killer clowns’ and a whole host of spooky characters.

Some visitors were even queuing for 30 minutes just to go and see what the family had in store this Halloween.

Paula added: “My family and friends put on a huge show for the public to scare and entertain them.

“Both gardens were packed from 5pm until 9pm. Their were queues to get into the scary carport and the car park was busy also.

“A special mention to the public for continuing to support our event and being very generous with their money and coming in their hundreds to basically see two small terrace house gardens and a carport.”