Mindless vandals' arson attack 'ruins' Minera playground

A popular playground has been “ruined” for the community following a deliberate fire.

In the early hours of yesterday morning Minera Playground on Church Road was deliberately set alight.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at about midnight to reports of a fire in the open.

A spokesman confirmed the fire had been started deliberately which destroyed a plastic picnic bench and extensive charring to a wooden climbing frame.

Four square metres of flooring was also damaged in the blaze.

Cllr John Edwards, chairman of Minera Community Council, described the incident as “heartbreaking”.

He said: “It’s vandalism. They intended to do it. They have completely burnt a bench out and a climbing frame and damaged the slide area. The matting is really damaged which will cost a fortune.

“The playground is so popular. It was so busy last week, full of children and families. But now it has been taken away from them. The children will be devastated.

“It really annoys me when this happens. We’ve already got these cut backs and now things like this are happening – it becomes a waste of money.”

The playground is owned by Wrexham Council but Cllr Edwards confirmed Minera Community Council have spent “thousands of pounds” on the playground over the past few years.

He said the fire had “ruined” the playground.

Cllr Edwards added: “It’s heartbreaking. We make an effort to make it nice and this is what happens.

“We’ve had minor damage in the past with people burning bits of things at the playground but nothing like this. We’re just left now to pick up the pieces.

“We’re currently in the process of applying to put some fencing around it and try to improve it as much as we can but now it has been destroyed.

“It’s the kids who are going to suffer the most.”

One crew was sent to Church Road to tackle the blaze and used one hose reel jet.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference nymber V169824