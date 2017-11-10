Llay club's £500 reward to help catch charity box thieves

A REWARD has been offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of collection box thieves.

Earlier this week the Leader reported how Llay Royal British Legion club in Watts Dyke reported being broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The club released a CCTV image of two people in the bar and stated four charity collection boxes had been stolen in the incident – two for the Poppy Appeal and two for Nightingale House Hospice.

The club secretary, Cllr Bryan Apsley, said a reward has been organised to help catch those responsible.

He said: “The social club are offering a £500 reward for any information that gets these people convicted.”

Cllr Apsley said anyone who has information can get in touch with the club in confidence by emailing info@llayrbl.co.uk.

He added that a generous donor had come forward and left cheques with the club for both of the charities.

“I was told by a senior member of staff that a gentleman had brought in two cheques – one for the Poppy Appeal and one for Nightingale House – I think it was £50 each.”

“We don’t know how much was in the charity boxes but we did have a phone call indicating someone wanted to donate and then this envelope arrived. It is brilliant – it is such a nice gesture. There have always been good people out there but this just lifts you a little bit.”

Caroline Siddal, income generation director for Nightingale House Hospice, said: “It is saddening that someone would stoop so low by taking much needed income from the Poppy Appeal and our hospice, every penny stolen directly impacts patient care.

“We would like to thank the generous person who kindly donated £50 per charity to cover both of our losses. To emphasise the importance of this donation, £50 feeds a patient for four days.”

Anyone who has information can call police on 101 with reference number RC171 67986. Alternatively call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.