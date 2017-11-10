Concerns for missing 46-year-old Buckley woman

Concerns have been raised for a woman missing from Buckley.

Sarah Gibbons, 46, is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, slim, and was last seen wearing a dark blue top and jeans.

Anyone with information relating to Sarah's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V170564.

