Two Labour election wins in Buckley

Elections have been held for seats made vacant on Flintshire County Council and Buckley Town Council following the death of the late Buckley Labour councillor Ron Hampson.
Andy Williams (pictured), already a Buckley town councillor, has now been elected to serve on Flintshire Council as well while Labour colleague Ian Howes has been elected to serve on the town council.
BUCKLEY Bistre West Ward of Flintshire Council
*Andy Williams (Welsh Labour) - 398
Jeanne Hutchinson (Independent) - 110
Martyn Tiere (Independent) - 86
Gren James (Welsh Liberal Democrats) - 85
Louis Fox (Welsh Conservative Party) - 59
Majority: 288
Turnout: 23.2 per cent
Labour hold
BISTRE West Ward on Buckley Town Council
*Ian Howes (Welsh Labour) - 424
Gren James (Welsh Liberal Democrats) - 275
Majority: 149
Turnout: 22.3 per cent
Labour hold
