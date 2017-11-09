Three vehicle collision at Pontblyddyn near Mold

Police and paramedics were called to a collision involving at least three vehicles on the A541 on the main road between Mold and Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to the junction with the B5444 at Pontblyddin at about 5.30pm.

There appeared to be no serious injuries but one female driver was draped in a blanket as she waited to be interviewed by the police.

The road was closed with temporary diversions in place with police directing traffic