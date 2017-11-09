Police appeal after assaults on woman and teenage boy in Gwersyllt

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following assaults on two people in Gwersyllt.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by another teenage youth who was in the company of two other males.

A woman was also assaulted by the suspect and needed hospital treatment for a broken finger.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm on Monday at locations near the railway station, land near Lidl supermarket and Hope Street.

If anyone witnessed the altercation or assaults and was in the Penrhyn Drive, the railway station entrance, Lidl car park or Hope Street areas between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, call police on 101 quoting the reference number V168775.