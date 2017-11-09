Book of condolence set up in Connah's Quay Labour Club to share memories of Carl Sargeant

A book of condolence has been set up in the Labour Club in Connah's Quay.

Members of the community, friends and colleagues of Carl Sargeant's left their messages, thoughts and memories at the Fron Road club that bears his portrait.

The book has been set up in the foyer and will be available daily between 8am and 11pm.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, chairman of the Labour club and lifelong friend of Mr Sargeant, said the book was “for anyone who knew and loved Carl.”

Residents in Connah's Quay and the wider Deeside area took to social media to suggest that ribbons and scarves be tied to lamp posts and railings near their homes and the Labour Club to “bring this community closer together” and remember Mr Sargeant for the “bright, friendly person” he was.