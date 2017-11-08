Chief tells bereaved Flintshire mum: 'We messed up over your bus safety petition'

A mum feels “totally let down” after a lack of response to her petition from a local government organisation.

Lynne Chick said the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) should be ashamed of not responding to requests for its input by the Welsh Government's petitions committee to her petition calling for dedicated school buses for pupils.

She told the Leader that for it to be ignored twice showed a “lack of compassion” and warranted an investigation.

Steve Thomas, WLGA chief executive, offered his “deepest apologies” and admitted the organisation had “messed up”.

Ms Chick’s efforts went before the committee for a second time after being set up in memory of her daughter, Louise Gregson-Oldfield, to secure designated school buses with access to a seat and seatbelt for every child rather than having to rely on overcrowded public transport.

Louise, 11, died after being struck by a bus on March 19, 2001 at the junction of Mold Road and Howard Street in Connah’s Quay, near her home.

The 12,039-strong petition was first seen by committee members in July when committee chairman David Rowlands said the WLGA should be consulted over its future.

During yesterday’s session at the Senedd, Mr Rowlands told committee members that no such response had been forthcoming despite two letters being sent.

He expressed his disappointment and called for a letter to be sent to leader, Cllr Debbie Wilcox.

On Twitter, Ms Chick said she felt “totally let down” by the WLGA.

Mr Thomas replied to Ms Chick saying there were “no excuses” and they were “just sorry” with a response drafted and to be sent.

Ms Chick said: “That really isn't good enough. My daughter lost her life, this campaign is to save another family suffering my heartache. I’m deeply upset."

Mr Thomas added: "Totally understood. Not good enough and not making any excuses.

“We should have responded and did not. Sincere personal apology from myself."

Speaking to the Leader, Ms Chick said: “I feel there’s been a total lack of compassion from WLGA. Had the letter been misplaced once, I'd have accepted an apology. But twice is unforgivable and I hope a full investigation takes place.

“I just feel so angry that something so important could be ignored.”

Cllr Bernie Attridge, deputy leader of Flintshire Council and WLGA council member, said he would raise the matter with members while Mark Tami, Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside, said he would write to Cllr Wilcox.