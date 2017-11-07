Wrexham Police Station evacuated after a fire alarm accidentally activated by builders

Wrexham police station was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm was accidentally activated by builders.

An alarm sounded just before 10.15am and everyone inside the premises was evacuated and told to wait in the car park.

Insp Paul Wycherley confirmed the alarm had been accidentally activated by builders in the upper floors of the tower block.

He said: “I’m really pleased to say we evactuated the building in less than a minute. The additional challenge is we have those in custody. We have a plan in the case of a real fire so it was good to test this today.

”As always, there are learning points for us to take away.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene at about 10.20am.