Missing teen is "actively avoiding us", police say

Police searching for a “vulnerable” teenager say she is “actively avoiding” them.

North Wales Police (NWP) issued an appeal for Jade Howarth, 16, who they said is missing from Shrewsbury but has lived in the Deeside area for several years.

A post on the NWP North Flintshire Facebook page said: “Jade has lived in the Deeside area for years and it is strongly believed she is in the area.

”Due to Jade's age she is classed as a vulnerable missing person. This means that police will search for her day and night until she is found.

“Jade is actively avoiding us and knows we are looking for her. It is likely friends/family are letting her stay there.

”Certain addresses are now subject to court orders allowing police to enter by force to search for her.”

The post added that the court order also makes it clear that obstructing officers searching, or being aware she is missing and not assisting police, is now an offence.

In an appeal to the youngster, the post reads: “Jade, we are sure you will read this at some point. We will keep looking for you. We can't stop.

“Your friends or family now run the risk of prosecution for letting you stay there.

”Police will be needlessly visiting and searching people's homes causing them great disruption and upset.

”Please contact us on 101 as soon as possible. If anyone is aware of Jade’s whereabouts please let us know. If you know any of Jade's friends or family please tag them into this post to make them aware.”