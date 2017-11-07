Concert in memory of much-loved Buckley family man

The family of a Flintshire man who died of cancer are holding a charity concert for their first Christmas without him.

Brian Williams, from Buckley, was a much-loved family man who battled the illness until the end. He even ran up Moel Famau a week before he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016.

A week before his death, Brian told his family that the sum of money raised at his funeral should go to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, following Brian’s admission to the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

His wife Mary said: “Brian told us he wanted all the money we’d ever raise to go back into the trust, towards all hard work. They looked after him so well.”

In memory of the 59-year-old who died in March, his family have arranged a special concert with proceedings going towards The Christie charity.

On Friday, December 8, a Christmas carol concert will be held at St Ethelwold’s Church, Shotton, with festive performances, singers and flute solos, and light refreshments.

Brian’s daughter Emma Popa, mother-of-three from Shotton, said their local family church has kindly allowed them to host the concert free of charge.

She told the Leader: “A friend of ours is also doing the music. It should be a lovely evening.”

Internationally renowned organist Peter M Cooke will perform festive tunes and traditional carols will be enjoyed by the congregation.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for children and £12 for a family of four ticket, and will be available at the door.

For further information, contact ewilliams1985@live.co.uk.