Hundreds attend funeral of Greenfield's Liam Simpson

THE funeral of a popular young Flintshire teenager, who was fatally struck by a car, has been held.

Liam Simpson, 18, from Greenfield, was killed in a suspected hit and run on Well Hill, Holywell on September 30.

Family, friends and school friends gathered at St Asaph Crematorium on Friday to say their final goodbyes to their much-loved son, brother and friend.

School friends and other members of Liam’s friendship group wore red football shirts with ‘Liam’ or ‘Simpson’ printed on the back.

The six red-clad young men lifted Liam’s coffin onto their shoulders as Emrace’s Gravity was played.

A tribute by Rev Aidan Coleman at the service highlighted Liam’s generous and loving nature, as well as his devotion to football.

Liam played for Holywell Town FC’s U19s team and set up, and coached, the 6-a-side 3G Warriors football squad in Deeside.

Mr Coleman said at the beginning of the service: “We need more young men like Liam. He had the gift of making friends easily and the gift of being someone about no one had a bad word to say.

“Most importantly, he had a gift of being someone who had little idea of how brilliant he was.”

After a reading from 1 John 4:7: “Beloved, let us love one another, because love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God,” the congregation sang the hymn Lord of all Hopefulness.

In a tribute from Liam’s mum Vicky Simpson, Mr Coleman said: “From the day you were born you stole my heart. You were always happy and that’s something that stayed with you throughout your life.

“Your beautiful smile got bigger and bigger as you got older. You were more than my son, you were my best friend. You had all the time in the world for me and you always lifted my heart with your cheeky ways.

“You had the most gentle soul and the most perfect heart. You were a best friend and you would be forever making time for others.

“I couldn’t be any prouder if I tried. You left lasting impressions on everyone you met.

“You have no idea how loved you are. Now I know you are the brightest star in the sky. Even though my heart is breaking I will keep your smile alive.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel.”

There were tears as Donna Taggart’s Jealous of the Angels was played before the prayers: “There will be another angel; around the throne tonight; your love lives on inside of me; and I will hold on tight.”

Mr Coleman read a tribute from Liam’s father Colin to his first son: “There isn’t enough words in the world to describe what you meant to me.

“Your smile lit up the room. On June 8, 1999, I held you in my arms for the first time and I knew you were so special. I was so proud to call you my son.

“You brought so much happiness into my life. You took everything you did in your stride. Your happy personality shone through in all you did.

“You found your first love – football. You followed Liverpool with such passion and even tried convincing me to follow Liverpool. Well, you got your dream son, I’m wearing a Liverpool shirt today.

“I know you will always live on in my heart. I will forever hold you in my heart until we meet again.”

Liam’s devastated family and friends stood together, holding hands and embracing as You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers played.

Liam leaves his parents, his grandmother, and his younger siblings.

Mrs Simpson said: “Every time I think of him, I smile.”