Fright night vigil at Plas Teg near Mold rewarded with seated spectre

A GHOSTLY apparition appears to have made a special Halloween appearance close to a haunted Flintshire mansion.

Ghost hunter Marcus Rheade-Edwards, a volunteer at Plas Teg near Mold, helps run the paranormal nights there with fellow paranormal investigators John and Jean Gibson, and members of the Plas Teg Paranormal group.

After running a special Halloween session last Tuesday, Mr Rheade-Edwards believes

he’s captured the presence of a spirit in a picture taken afterwards through the

windows of the cottage next door.

He said: “On the Tuesday night, the night of halloween, I visted Cornelia Bayley who owns the house.

“After my visit I stayed in the grounds to ensure we had no one coming up to the house in search of halloween spirits unaccompanied.

“During this time I took the opportunity to do a couple of lone vigils in the grounds, one such vigil was outside of the cottage next door, which is currently unlived in and locked up.

“I took several photos and video during the night, and on my return home looked at the results, there was nothing paranormal on the videos but one photo has really excited me.

“It was through one of the cottage windows and someone or something is clearly visible sitting in the chair in the corner of the room, the second photo was about a second later and clearly shows the chair empty.

“I find it very interesting as it’s totally locked up and no one has access to the inside and during a video I did earlier in the same area I asked for any spirits of the cottage to show themselves to me in any way they could, although no spirit did in the video, I believe this is what I captured on photo.”

l Plas Tag is a 17th century Jacobean hall built in the early 1600s and has been a favourite with ghost-hunters for decades.

Among the ghosts said to haunt Plas Teg is Dorothy Trevor, the daughter of a nobleman who lived at the house and fell down the well there in the 16th century as she ran to elope with her lover.