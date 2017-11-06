Fears PCSOs on streets of Wrexham could become latest victim of council cutbacks

Fears have been raised that much-appreciated police community support officers on the streets of Wrexham might become the latest victim of council cutbacks.

Wrexham Council forks out £280,000 annually to North Wales Police (NWP) to have PCSOs on the streets of the town – no other local authority pays NWP for such a service.

The council is looking at ways to cope with a budget shortfall of

£6.5 million for the next financial year and community councillors in Offa are among many people worried about future arrangements for PCSO cover.

Wrexham Council deputy leader Hugh Jones, who was a guest at the monthly meeting of Offa Community Council, said it would be sad if the 36 PCSOs in the county borough were taken away.

He said the council was in the consultancy stages of dealing with the cuts it faced and added Arfon Jones, the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, and Chief Constable Mark Bolin had worked out a new strategy for policing.

Cllr Jones, himself a community councillor in Rossett, said changes in crimes had happened and police needed additional skills to deal with drug-related crimes.

He added computer fraud had increased and there was a need to face up to policing changes.

Cllr Jones said Wrexham police had made excellent strides forward and, referring to vulnerable people and addicts on the streets, added the successful work of police and frontline health workers in dealing with problems in Wrexham had attracted the attention of officials in Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

A retired magistrates’ chairman, Cllr Jones, said it was little use just arresting vulnerable people as they needed help in health, housing and jobs.

County councillor Graham Rogers told the meeting: “God help the state of Wrexham in 18 months’ time if the PCSOs were taken away.”

County councillor Alun Jenkins said the officers in Offa had been reduced to two and it would be sad if taken away, adding elderly residents felt secure when they saw them patrolling the community.

Cllr Joanna Kinch said it was not only the elderly who would be affected, but everyone.

Cllr Kevin Hughes said he had no objection to officers from Offa being called away to help deal with something else so long as they came back. He said police also had to remember they were servants of the public.

Cllr Sarah Roberts said colleagues needed to get out into the community to tell residents what was going on and to assess how much they would miss the PCSOs.

The council thanked Cllr Jones for his attendance and decided to write to Chief Supt Alex Goss expressing their concern about the threat to the PCSOs.