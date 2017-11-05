Woman taken to hospital after road accident which caused long delays on the A494 near Ewloe

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after an accident which led to long delays for motorists.

Emergency services were called at 1.34pm to the A494 near St David’s Park, Ewloe, to a road collision involving a female driver.

Traffic came to a halt shortly after the crash, with some motorists reporting delays of up to two hours on the A494 eastbound, with traffic tailing back to Flint and Northop.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said one adult female was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

He said: “There were some other minor injuries and the female did not sustain life-threatening injuries.”