Over heating causes kitchen blaze at Wrexham flat

A FLAT fire in Wrexham was caused by radiated heat from the kitchen area.

The flat in Tai Capel, Gwersyllt, suffered slight damage in the blaze at about 1pm on Saturday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the unoccupied flat to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was caused by “radiated heat which ignited a form of material”, causing a total of 10 per cent fire damage to the kitchen and some minor smoke damage to the flat.

A North Wales Fire spokesman confirmed no residents were injured.