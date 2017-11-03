Welsh Ambulance Service issues Bonfire Night safety advice

THE Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to take extra care in the build up to Bonfire Night.

Every year, the service is called to deal with people suffering injuries in the weeks up to and including November 5, through improper handling of fireworks.

The trust is asking revellers to keep a sensible head during this year’s celebrations and to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Richard Lee, director of operations, said: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves on Bonfire Night and to have a good time without getting hurt.

“At this time of year we’re often called to help people because they’ve been injured by fireworks, bonfires or sparklers.

“Failing to follow safety advice could have serious consequences for you and those around you, so we’d encourage everyone to attend a professionally-organised public display, stand a safe distance away and keep an eye on your children.

”Also, never mix alcohol and fireworks.

“There’s an increase in anti-social behaviour between Halloween and Bonfire Night, so please make sure youngsters aren’t given access to fireworks.

“By following these simple tips you can help us prioritise other members of the community who need our help, such as someone suffering a cardiac arrest or an elderly person who’s fallen.”

People hosting their own event are reminded that fireworks should be kept in a closed box and used one at a time to avoid any accidents.

Follow the instructions on each firework, use a torch if necessary, and light them at arm’s length wearing goggles and protective clothing. Never return to a firework once it has been lit.

Children should wear gloves with sparklers, and never wave it near someone’s face. When the sparkler has finished, put it into a bucket of cold water straight away and leave it there.

In the event of an accident with fireworks or fires, here are some useful points you should follow:

BLOB Extinguish any flames if the casualty is alight

BLOB If alight, drop to the floor and roll to extinguish flames, keeping your mouth and eyes closed

BLOB If you see someone else on fire, tell them to ‘Stop, drop and roll’

BLOB Use cool water (ideally cold running water) to cool the burnt area and reduce the pain

BLOB Do not remove any burnt clothing which has stuck to the skin

BLOB Do not use any creams or oils on burn injuries

BLOB Seek urgent medical help by calling 999 for life threatening or serious injuries, for minor injuries contact NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47.