Stereophonics to return to Wrexham's Racecourse Ground next year

Welsh legendary rockers Stereophonics are to return to Wrexham next summer.

The band has announced they are to perform at the town’s Racecourse Ground on Saturday, June 2 for a special outdoor show, as well as a show at Cardiff City Stadium on June 9.

Stereophonics last appeared at the Racecourse in July 2016 and the event was dubbed a huge success after about 20,000 fans descended on the venue.

The band has already confirmed a busy schedule in the first half of 2018 with nine European shows ahead of a 15-date arena tour across UK and Ireland in February and March, where they will entertain fans with a collection of favourites as well as tracks from their new album, ‘Scream Above The Sounds’.

The latest record, released on Parlophone last month, comes 20 years after their debut ‘Word Gets Around’. The band’s tenth studio album follows the latest release in 2015, ‘Keep The Village Alive’, which was their sixth chart-topping album to go alongside countless music awards spanning over two decades.

Speaking about the latest show announcements, frontman Kelly Jones said: “It’s a privilege to have the following we have in Wales.

“The fans have stuck with us and believed in us no matter what path we have tried.

“We try to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and from doing that we see so many new young fans that have come on board also.

“The stadium shows are a celebration of 20 years of music. Songs that have come honestly and truthfully and then I can’t believe I get to hear all those people singing them back to us. I can’t wait to play in front of the crowd that made us.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 6 at 10am. To book, visit www.stereophonics.com and www.myticket.co.uk.