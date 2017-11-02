First graduates at Wrexham's Glyndwr University wished 'every success' for future

The first of Glyndwr University’s 2017 graduates collected their awards across

two ceremonies at the William Aston Hall.

Students from built environment, education and psychology were presented with degrees yesterday morning, followed by business school students in the afternoon.

Five ceremonies are being held in total across three days this week, marking the end of years of hard work and dedication for hundreds of students.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar said: “Gaining a university degree is one of the highest personal achievements and you should be proud of how far you have come. Congratulations and well done.

“It takes dedication, application and hard work but it’s worth it. I hope that you will look back on your time with great affection as a rewarding experience. I wish you every success for your future career.”

Former Glyndwr University lecturer and board of governors member Collete Bleakley received the first honorary fellowship of 2017 from deputy vice chancellor, professor Claire Taylor.

Colette has more than 30 years’ experience in education and professional development as a secondary school teacher, further education lecturer and mentor of student teachers.

Speaking after being honoured for her services to Glyndwr University, Collette said: “It is a privilege to have worked here, to have worked in education and to have worked as a teacher. It’s also a privilege to share this day with you.

“Wrexham Glyndwr University’s mission is to inspire education and enable success and the university is going from strength to strength.

“I am proud of how far the institution has come even though it is not even yet 10-years-old. I hope it continues to break down barriers especially for those from under-represented groups.”

Brian Howes OBE, former president of the European business division of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Flintshire, collected an honorary fellowship in the afternoon.

He served as chair of the board of governors at Glyndwr University from 2007-2009, a period covering its transition from the North East Wales Institute of Higher Education.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time as Chair of the Board of Governors here. Today makes me think back to the days when I was a student and how much has changed.

“Innovation in the world from here-on-in is likely to be even more rapid than in the past, inventions and developments are likely to be even more dramatic, so be responsive.

“I wish you every success whether you’re riding the waves of change or just making waves.”

Students from business collected their degrees at the second awards ceremony yesterday afternoon.

Two more are being held today, before the conclusion of this year’s graduation tomorrow morning.