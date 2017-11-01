Cars severly damaged by fire in Deeside following electrical fault

Two vehicles were severely damaged in a vehicle fire this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine from Deeside to the Prince of William Avenue, Deeside, following a call at 5.33am.

A spokesman for the service said: “Two cars were involved in this fire, which was caused by an electrical fault in one vehicle.

“That car was gutted with 100 per cent damage and the second vehicle it spread to had 60 per cent damage.”

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

