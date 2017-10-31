Pandas battle breezes in Flintshire run to raise cash for cancer charity

EMPLOYEES from a timber company and garden centre completed a 10k Run, battling through strong winds to raise money for a cancer charity.

With many dressed as pandas, P and A Group and Woodworks Garden Centre staff took on the Flintshire 10k run.

Steve Morgan, managing director, wearing a full panda suit to represent the P and A company mascot, said all employees had been committed to completing to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The company, based in Mold, ran in aid of its chosen charity for 2017, Cancer Research UK, and has now raised more than £15,000 for the vital cause this year.

Steve Morgan said: “Following on from our success in the Chester Marathon where 20 of us completed, the fact that 45 ran and completed another tough challenge is just fantastic.

“There were people from every age group, from every area of the company taking part and it really was a great opportunity for us to have some fun and get to know each other a bit better.”

Andrew Baker, financial director at P and A said: “Well done to everyone who took part in the Flintshire 10k Run. This was another proud moment for P and A, working together as a team to achieve our goal.”

Continuing to take part in events is very important for the company following the success of previous years when as a group they raised more than £15,000 for The Alzheimer’s Society and over £6,000 last year for Meningitis Now, in memory of one of their own.

This was the company’s third and final running challenge of the year and to date it is 75 per cent of the way towards its target of £20,000 for Cancer

Research UK.

You can help P and A in their fundraising efforts on their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/P-A-Group-and-Zest4Leisure