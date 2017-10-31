Marchwiel's Rock the Park festival set to move to new location in Holt

A music festival that celebrates the best in rock and pop tribute acts is set to return with an expanded line up and a new location.

Huge crowds are expected for next year’s Rock the Park, which will be held at Borras Park Hall in Holt on August 18-19.

Sam Foulkes, managing director of organisers Cyclone Events, said: “Last year’s event was a huge success with just over 5,000 people attending the one-day event.

“Now in its second year and with two days planned along with camping organisers are expecting more than 10,000 people a day attending.”

The first event was held at Pen y Lan Farm in Marchwiel, organised jointly with the farm’s owners, Nigel and Sharon Lloyd.

This year’s event will offer tributes to a host of artists across two stages.

Acts will include tributes to Aerosmith, Motorhead, Queen, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, KISS, Kings of Leon, Meat Loaf, Thin Lizzy, Green Day, The Killers and Nirvana.

There will also be tribute artists performing hits of pops acts Take That, Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Mr Foulkes said the company was in talks with “major UK DJs to have an all-night dance tent or perhaps a silent disco”.

Camping will be available from midday on Friday, April 17 until noon on Monday, April 20.

Of the new location, Mr Foulkes said: “The new site is much bigger, offers better access and is not near any residential properties yet is still just a stones throw away from the town.”

Early bird tickets go on sale today at www.rockthepark.co.uk/tickets.