Injured man in 'great deal of pain' after unprovoked bottle attack in Wrexham pub

A man was assaulted with a bottle in a pub in an unprovoked attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault in the Railway Inn, Railway Road, Wrexham, on Saturday October 28.

A man in his 30s was hit with a bottle and kicked while on the floor.

As a result of the attack he has been taken to hospital in Stoke for treatment.

DS Anne-Louise Jones said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack and thankfully the victim has no life changing injuries, but he is in a great deal of pain and distressed by the incident.

”The offender fled the pub after the attack and we are keen to identify him.”

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference RC17164273.