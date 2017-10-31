All the winners at Flintshire Business Awards

TWO organisations returned home with two awards at the Flintshire Business Awards, now in their 11th year.

The awards recognise excellence and outstanding performance by businesses across the county.

The winners of the 10 categories were revealed at a black tie awards ceremony at Soughton Hall, Northop.

With an audience of more than 200 influential business people, Flintshire companies were celebrated for their successes.

It was a great night for two companies, each winning two awards.

Man Coed VM claimed the best business over 10 employees award, while Tony Jones won the business person of the year Award to help the organisation scoop a second

accolade.

Enbarr Enterprises Ltd also received two awards – the most socially responsible business and the entrepreneur award, which was picked up by Victoria Roskams.

Henry Bohun, of Salvtech Ltd, collected the apprenticeship of the year award.

Best business with under 10 employees went to Evans

Maintenance Services Ltd, while Taylor Dowding Innovation Ltd picked up the innovation, technology and enterprise accolade.

LDF Group collected the best business to work for award, while Café Isa was the first to win a new award – the best social business award.

The Lord Barry Jones legacy award, was presented by Lord Jones to Jim O’Toole, managing director of The Port of Mostyn, in recognition of his outstanding lifelong services to business and the economy.

Lord Jones said: “I am delighted to present this award to Mr O’Toole and I can think of no one more deserving to receive this award, which recognises his tireless work in support of our local economy in our great county of Flintshire. Well done indeed!”

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Cllr Derek Butler, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s winners.

“Competition has been fierce and the judges had a difficult job choosing a winner in each category.

“It’s great to see so many new businesses entering for the first time.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors, AGS Security Systems, who, once again have made this wonderful event possible.

“It’s great that Flintshire businesses see the value in the awards and want to support each other and, together, we will go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Jonathan Turner, managing director of AGS Security Systems, congratulated all the finalists, saying: “We are proud to be the headline sponsor of the Flintshire Business Awards 2017 for the sixth consecutive year and to help recognise the immense talent, innovation and ambition within the county.

“At AGS we get to witness the success stories year on year at the awards.

“That's why we are delighted to be part of the Flintshire Business Awards once again and to help celebrate the achievements of the many organisations.

“Our company knows more than most what winning one of these awards means to entrants.

“It demonstrates a company’s ability to create jobs and markets, and excellence in a specific sector.”

The winners and sponsors of the 10 categories were:

l Apprenticeship award, Cambria for Business, Henry Bohun, Salvtech Ltd;

l Business person of the year award, Westbridge Furniture, Tony Jones, Man Coed VM;

l Best business over 10 employees, KK Fine Foods, Man Coed VM;

l Business under 10 employees, Edge Transport, Evans Maintenance Services Ltd;

l Best business to work for, P&A Group, LDF Group;

l Entrepreneur award, Pochin, Victoria Roskams, Enbarr Enterprises Ltd;

l Best social business award, Wates Residential, Café Isa;

l Most socially responsible business award, Wates Residential, Enbarr Enterprises Ltd;

l Innovation, technology, Kingspan, Taylor Dowding Innovation Ltd;

l Enterprise award, The Lord Barry Jones legacy award, Jim O’Toole, The Port of Mostyn Ltd.