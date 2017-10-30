Residents warned to remain vigilant after reports of 'opportunists' trying doors in Llay

RESIDENTS have been warned to remain vigilant after reports of ‘opportunists’ trying the doors of village homes.

North Wales Police confirmed a call was received just after 6pm yesterday reporting that an unknown person had opened the door of a property in Llys Owain in Llay and left it ajar.

A police spokesman said: “It doesn’t appear anyone had entered the house and no property was stolen. A search by police officers proved fruitless. If anyone saw anything suspicious, contact us on 101 with reference number V164466.”

Cllr Rob Walsh told the Leader that he has heard a number of recent reports of doors being tried in the village, but urged people not to panic and to take precautions.

Cllr Walsh said: “I have heard several reports in the village, Facebook is awash with it. Clearly we have a problem in Llay at the moment. We have opportunists about trying peoples doors.

“It is vitally important that everyone keeps their doors locked and windows locked. If you know any elderly people in the village then please pass on the message to them and add they should not answer the door to anyone they are not expecting.”

He also warned residents to remain vigilant following a distraction burglary in the village, which saw two men posing as police officers steal cash from the home of an elderly couple in Watts Dyke on October 16.

Cllr Walsh added: “If someone does call claiming to be from the emergency services, council or utilities then please insist on asking for ID.

“The village will be leafleted very soon to highlight this issue. No need for anyone to be alarmed, as these are opportunists, who will give up if proper security provisions are adhered to.

”If anyone does see anything suspicious then please contact PCSO Andy Harris on 07880156905 or Andrew.Harris@nthwales.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

“The more reports the police receive, the more likely they will keep a closer eye on Llay.”