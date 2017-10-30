Renewed appeal three years after fatal collision near Bronington

Police have made a renewed appeal to trace a driver who may have witnessed a crash that left two friends dead.

Three years following a collision on the A495 near Bronington in which 19-year-old Phillip Madden of Northwood, Shrewsbury, and 22-year-old Shane Vickers of Bettisfield died, police are renewing their appeal for another driver who was travelling nearby to come forward.

On October 30, at approximately 10.50pm, Mr Madden’s silver Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle that was travelling behind the Corsa has never come forward and officers are urging for him or her to make contact.

PC Jo Roberts of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “On the third anniversary of this tragic collision we are renewing our appeal to try and trace the driver, who was seen on CCTV to be travelling directly behind Mr Madden’s car down a rural road just moments before the collision.

“The driver or occupants of this vehicle may have key information that could assist us, which would be of great comfort to the families of both Mr Madden and Mr Vickers.

“If you are the driver of this vehicle or have information with regards to who the driver was, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Christine Smith, Shane’s mother said: “Three years may have passed but the pain of losing our son, Shane is still with us and always will be.

“The pain we have had to live with is not knowing all the events that led up to the collision, where our son Shane and his friend Phillip Madden tragically lost their lives on the night of October 30, 2014.

“There is evidence that there was another vehicle following closely behind just minutes before the crash, this vehicle may or may not have been involved.

“Both families need to have closure. If anyone has any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is, please contact North Wales Police.”

The inquest into their deaths was held in 2016 and at the conclusion of the inquest, coroner John Gittins said: “I come back to the other car in question, the reality of this is that there was another person in that area at that time, at least one other person and as a coroner, as a father I am utterly appalled that no one has come forward to provide evidence to North Wales Police to give an indication as to what may have happened at that time.

“How anyone can live with their conscience of knowing they were there at that time and not be prepared to have the courage to provide you as members of the family of

Mr Madden and Mr Vickers with an explanation is quite frankly beyond me.

“Again I make one final appeal that if anyone knows what happened, if anyone was the driver of that vehicle or is familiar with information deriving from that other vehicle which as I say was undoubtedly at the scene at the time I would urge them to come forward and provide you with something of closure in relation to this matter.

“The reality of losing these young men is awful, the not knowing is equally as bad. Perhaps someone will now be brave enough to come forward and explain exactly what happened on that particular night.”

Anybody who may have information regarding the driver is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number RC14171477.

Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on

0800 555 111.