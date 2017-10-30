Frank Bruno gives heavyweight talk on visit to Flint school for conference

LEGENDARY boxer Frank Bruno packed a punch when he visited a pioneering Flintshire school.

The former heavyweight world champion headlined a therapy conference held at Ysgol Pen Coch in Flint on Friday.

Frank gave a talk about his new book Time to Change, discussed his boxing career, his own mental health issues and about how exercise has been a good focus for him.

The theme of the conference was Health and Wellbeing, as visitors and staff from other schools picked up tips at the third annual conference held at the school.

Headteacher Ange Anderson sad: “It went very well. Frank stayed all morning, saw all the therapies on offer and said he would take back some ideas to help with what he is interested in.

“We also had the Fron Male Voice Choir here as entertainment after lunch, and they have just finished performing at the Classical BRIT Awards.

“The Welsh Government and Estyn have just presented us with an excellence award for our pioneering and innovative curriculum – helping pupils achieve a good frame of mind to learn.

“We try and share this practice with other schools, offering school to school support and various therapies.”

She added: “We have an occupational therapist at the school to help support the staff.

“There are therapies to help children with their behaviour.

“For example, we have a virtual reality room which recreates places like dentists and hairdressers, even the crossing down the road which was a problem for some of our autistic pupils and used to stress them out – they are fine with now.

“By recreating that situation in an area they have difficulty with in the safety of the school, it helps them outside.

“It is about helping other schools, sharing that practice, not just keeping it to ourselves.”