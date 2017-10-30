Child injured in fishing wire prank

A child sustained a cut to the face after fishing wire was hidden as a prank.

North Flintshire Policing Team has advised parents to keep an eye on their children throughout the Halloween festivities after the “nasty incident” in Ewloe last weekend.

Taking to Facebook, officers posted how as a Halloween prank, fishing wire had been hidden, causing an unwitting young child to suffer a cut to the face.

Officers said it was a “step too far” if people get hurt during festive fun.