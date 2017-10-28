Wrexham couple admit dealing in cannabis at 'street level' following drugs raid at home

Police found cannabis to the value of about £1,000 at the home of parents who are expecting their fourth child.

At Wrexham Magistrates Court, Stephanie Anne Jones, 26, and Geoffrey Sion Roberts, 27, both of Wern Las, Rhos, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis resin with the intent to supply.

Police conducted an authorised intelligence-based drug warrant at their home on August 23, 2016 with forced entry.

They found drug paraphernalia including plastic bags, rolls of cash and scales and approximately £1,000 worth of cannabis resin was seized.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said Roberts was initially arrested and told police he was a “heavy cannabis user”.

He indicated possession only, without intent to supply.

Mr Espie also told the court mobile phones seized from the property at Wern Las showed messages “indicative of street level supply” such as someone asking for a ‘20 bag’.

Jones was later arrested and said she had no involvement in the supply.

Mr Espie said the couple, who have three children and have been in a relationship since 2009, were ‘street dealers’ on the lower end of the cannabis supply chain.

Catherine Jagger, defending, told the court Jones was “in a lesser role” and it was a “hard decision” for her to enter a guilty plea.

She said Roberts was “extremely disappointed and shamed to have brought his partner into the matter”.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said: “I interviewed Ms Jones first. She said she got involved as a result of her relationship and she said she felt she was helping her partner.”

“However she does describe how it did cause problems between all parties.

“She accepts she was doing wrong and she was upset to find herself in the criminal

justice system.”

Miss Roberts also told the court Jones is currently pregnant with her fourth child and has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

She felt Jones would benefit from an intervention from the probation service.

Speaking of Geoffrey Roberts, Miss Roberts added: “He explained he got involved in the offence to feed his own habit – as he did not want to use the family budget to feed it.

“He wishes he could turn back the clock. He appears to show genuine remorse and is upset that he has involved his partner.

“He started to experiment with drugs from an early age and it was always cannabis. I understand he is making efforts to cut down.

“He takes full responsibility for his behaviour and wants to lead a more positive lifestyle."

She added Roberts had been working as a labourer and, dependent on the outcome of the hearing, had the possibility to continue working.

District Judge Gwyn Jones told the pair he felt the sentencing powers of the magistrates court would be adequate to deal with them.

He sentenced Jones to 26 weeks imprisonment, suspended for a year and ordered her to undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gwyn Jones told Roberts he was in a different position, having been more involved in the offence.

But the District Judge told him: “To your credit you have previously worked with the probation team and you have the potential to earn an honest crust.

“It is clear there are better ways of living than supplying illegal substances."

He sentenced Roberts to 26 weeks imprisonment, also suspended for a year and ordered him to undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Both were ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £115.

An order for the forfeit and destruction of materials seized from the pair was also made by the district judge.