Concerns over plans to build nine new homes on Wrexham's Total Fitness car park

Community leaders have voiced concern about a plan to build nine houses on part of a Wrexham sports club car park.

Rhosddu Community Council has come out against the homes proposal on the car park of Total Fitness Club on Rhosddu Road.

Councillors were told it was a different developer to Gower Homes, which built 20 houses on the car park.

The latest developer wants to build on the left hand side of the car park.

Councillors felt it was an over-development of the site and would create traffic issues by taking up more members car parking spaces if the application was approved.