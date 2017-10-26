Wales Comic Con pumps £1m into Wrexham economy

A pop culture event has grown into a million pound annual moneyspinner for the Wrexham economy.

Wrexham Council has hailed Wales Comic Con for pumping £1m into the area’s economy with its two weekend events last year.

A council spokesman said: “It’s calculated that last year’s events brought in visitor spending of £1m to the local economy.

“Visitors travel from across Wales and the region to attend and they all need somewhere to stay which means the hospitality sector also sees the benefit from this bi-annual event.

“Local and national traders have also realised the potential of this market and put on offers to anyone wearing a Wales Comic Con wristband.

“Its success also puts Wrexham on the map as the place to be as twice a year many thousands head to Wrexham for the Wales Comic Con.”

Wales Comic Con, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in April, attracted 153 visitors to Glyndwr University in its first

year.

But numbers have grown steadily over the last decade, eventually expanding to hold two events a year and expanding to two days, with more than 20,000 people coming to the event last year.

The event boasts a wealth of actors, professional wrestlers, sporting stars and respected names from the world of comic books.

There are also ‘cosplay’ (costume play) competitions, merchandise stalls and a wealth of celebrity guest panels.

Past guests have included wrestling legends Ric Flair and Mick Foley, Justice League star Jason Mamoa, David ‘Darth Vader’ Prowse and Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno.

Wales Comic Con Part Two will be held at the

university on the weekend of December 2-3.

Guests include football legend John Barnes, wrestling hero Sting and cast members from shows such as Game

of Thrones, X-Files, Gotham and Bones.

Wales Comic Con organiser Jaime Milner said: “It is great to see such positivity surrounding the event and it is wonderful to know about the great impact it has on the economy within the surrounding areas.

“The event is growing from strength to strength and we are set to host our largest event to date for the 10th anniversary next spring.”

For more information about the event visit www.walescomiccon.com.