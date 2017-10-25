Coedpoeth man appears in court charged with manslaughter

A man has appeared in court accused of poisoning and killing another man.

David Martin Jones, 36, of Griffiths Road, Coedpoeth, appeared before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court having been charged with the manslaughter of 33-year-old Jamie Julian Damien Ross Evans at Queensway in Caia Park.

He also faces charges of administering poison with intent to endanger life, having allegedly maliciously administered heroin and cocaine to Mr Evans on April 5 this year.

Jones, dressed in a black suit with white shirt and black shoes and supported in court by family members, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing

No pleas were entered to the charges.

Rob Blakemore, prosecuting, said the case was not suitable to be heard in the magistrates court.

No representations were made on Jones’ behalf.

Chairman of magistrates, John Pereira adjourned the case until November 24 at Mold Crown Court.

Jones was released on unconditional bail until then.