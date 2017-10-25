Cheshire wedding photographer stays in the driving seat despite fourth speeding conviction

Cheshire wedding photographer Caroline White, caught speeding for the fourth time, can remain in the driving seat.

Mother-of-three White, 44, already had nine penalty points on her driving licence when she was caught speeding at Holyhead Road in Menai Bridge in April.

Her Land Rover Freelander was caught travelling at 41mph in a 30mph area and with the additional four points it meant she faced a driving ban under the totting up procedure.

But following a plea on her behalf by solicitor Adam Antoszkiw, Flintshire magistrates agreed a ban would cause her exceptional hardship.

White, of Moss Lane, Beeston Castle, near Tarporley, was fined £393 with £85 costs and a £39 surcharge and she was told that she would have to drive “extremely carefully” in the future.

Mr Antoszkiw said his client, who admitted speeding, had been working hard to maintain her home after her partner ended the relationship by text message and left.

She had worked hard to secure a number of weddings and had eight booked before the end of December.

Each wedding required four to five visits and without a licence she would be unable to attend weddings, visit clients and venues.

He said White used her vehicle to carry a large amount of equipment.

She employed two people who would also suffer hardship if she could not continue and she would be unable to meet the mortgage repayments and other bills and could lose her home.

“This is a job that she cannot do without a vehicle,” he told the Mold court.

White was also a volunteer for the Redwings Horse and Donkey Sanctuary and used her equine experience to go out and assess animals when reports of neglect or ill-treatment were received by the charity.

The loss of her licence would also affect her ability to carry out that important voluntary work, Mr Antoszkiw said.

White, in evidence, said she was now the sole bread winner, she lived “out in the sticks”, public transport was not available but it was not an option to do her job as a photographer.

The weddings which had been booked were as far afield as Cambridge, she said.