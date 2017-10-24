No jockeying for position as ponies deliver wedding rings in Gwernymynydd

There was to be no horsing around when Mold bride Sharron James married Eric Griffiths at Gwernymynydd’s Plas Hafod hotel – by order of the groom.

Eric knew horse mad former jockey Sharron would like her own horse, Nell, at the ceremony but he didn’t mention anything about ponies.

And that left Sharron in the clear to collude with Plas Hafod proprietor Colette Buckley to organise her daughter Tilly’s two Shetland ponies, Taz and Stella, to take on the job of ring-bearers.

Sharron, 55, who, like her new husband works as a lorry driver for Waverton-based Morrey Oils Ltd, says Eric looked aghast when Taz and Stella trotted into the ceremony to deliver their wedding rings.

She said: “Eric isn’t such a big fan of horses and he did stress no horses at the ceremony. But I thought well, he didn’t mention ponies!

“I spoke to Colette Buckley at the Plas Hafod and we arranged for Taz and Stella to bring in the rings. Our guests loved it but I can’t repeat what Eric whispered under his breath when he saw them!

“He did agree later that it was lovely and we are so thankful to the Plas Hafod for such a wonderful day. Everything was perfect.”

Sharron, who hails from Whitchurch in Shropshire, had another surprise for Eric after she turned up at the wedding, not in a limousine, but in the truck, bedecked in ribbons, she drives every day at work.

She said: “Eric wasn’t too pleased about that as the day before the wedding when he was cleaning his car I asked him to do my jeep. I told him it needed a really good clean, the sills, inside and out, the works.

“Eric, thinking I was going to the ceremony in my jeep, did a really thorough job and my jeep is cleaner than it’s ever been.

“When we went outside for photographs and he saw my truck his face was an absolute picture but at least I have a spotlessly clean car!”

Sharron says she and Eric met through work and being in the same circle of friends and they had lived together for almost a decade before deciding they should tie the knot.

She said: “We met through driving really and now work at the same firm. It just seemed like the right time to get married and we are both looking forward to a honeymoon in Jersey.

“Eric knows how I love horses. I rode as a jockey for many years. I had my first race aged 14 in the historic Newmarket Town Plate over three miles six furlongs.

“I mainly rode national hunt but used to ride in split seasons getting my weight down to under eight stone so I could ride on the flat. I rode at Chester, Haydock, Southall, Uttoxeter, all over really.

“I rode for Jack Berry and my dad, Mick James, who had also been a jockey at one time. My biggest race win was on the flat at Haydock on a horse called Composer.”

She added: “I only ride for pleasure these days and have my own horse, a Dutch Warm Blood called Marcocique, although she mostly goes by the name of Nell.”

Eric, 61, who hails from the Llyn Peninsula, says the wedding day was perfect and the ponies, despite his ban on horses at the ceremony, did bring a smile to his face.

He said: “It was a shock, especially when my best man, Lee Jones, said he hadn’t got the rings and then the ponies trotted in. I knew Sharron would have something up her sleeve.”

Colette Buckley, proprietor of the Plas Hafod Hotel, says she has had unusual wedding day requests in the past but never to use her daughter’s Shetland ponies as ring bearers.

She said: “Sharron came up for a meeting to discuss the wedding and, just chatting, we got onto the subject of horses. My husband Simon, as men do, was moaning about our two Shetland ponies.

“Sharon went to see them and hatched a plan to use them as ring bearers. I dressed them up and my daughter Tilly and Megan Butterworth, who works as a waitress for us and also competes in events, led Taz and Stella into the ceremony with the rings.

“I’m not sure I’d agree to it again, it was more stressful than the wedding itself! However, we are just delighted Sharron and Eric had such a lovely day.”