Lorry driver manipulated on biard recorder with magnet

Lorry driver fined for tampering with log

A LORRY driver has been fined after he admitted manipulating his onboard digital recorder with a magnet so he could drive longer distances.

Proinisias Ryan Cox, 30, of Madden, Northern Ireland, was stopped with his vehicle at Ewloe Weighbridge in Flintshire on March 12.

Checks carried out showed he had been using a magnet to interfere with the readings of his tachograph which keep track of the number of hours a driver has been on the road.

Andrew Stewardson, of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), said Cox was "extremely candid and co-operative" when volunteering information and further checks showed scratches on the recorder and three other instances of it being manipulated.

Euros Jones, defending, said Cox, who pleaded guilty to three charges of knowingly making a false relevant record/entry kept for the purposes of the Community Recording Equipment regulations, was a self-employed driver who was driving perishable goods from Manchester to Belfast.

“It is high-pressure if you don’t get to the boat on time,” said Mr Jones, who added his client would often get stuck in traffic jams around big cities and “would give himself a head start”.

“He made a mistake and held his hands up straight away.”

Magistrates' chairman Terry Eastham told Cox the bench was going to take “a fairly lenient approach” and would not be disqualifying him from driving.

“We appreciate the pressure drivers like you are under but the regulations are here to keep us safe,” he said.

Cox was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £768 costs and a victim surcharge of £50.