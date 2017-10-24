Lorry driver admits falsifying time spent on the road

Driver falsified his working records

A LORRY driver has pleaded guilty to providing four falsified records of the hours he had been on the road.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday Graham Thomas Black, 33, was the subject of a roadside test at Ewloe weighbridge on March 28 where it was suspected that he had a manipulated tachograph.

Tachographs are on-board recorders which keep track of the time a driver and his vehicle have been driving.

Investigators from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) found distances had not been recorded on the tachograph sheet and that the vehicle had been moved without a recording being made.

“Unusual scratches” were also found on the device and when the tachograph had recorded that Black and the vehicle were stationary they had in fact been measured driving on the Dartford Crossing in London.

Pleading guilty to four counts of knowingly making a false relevant record/entry kept for the purposes of the Community Recording Equipment regulation, Black, who had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2010, estimated that he drove about 3,000 miles per week.

Mark Davies, defending, said Black, of Cookstown, Northern Ireland, was going through a divorce at the time of the offences and was looking to buy a house.

“He was trying to raise funds to buy a new house as he is currently living with his parents,” said Mr Davies.

“That is why he did what he did after a period of unblemished driving.”

Andrew Stewardson, of the DVSA, said Black, who was carrying foodstuffs, had denied any wrongdoing in interview.

Black, who was given unconditional bail, will appear again at Mold Crown Court on November 16 for sentence.