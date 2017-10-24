Garden memorial in Wrexham marks First World War sacrifice

A memorial built to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War has been unveiled.

The memorial garden at Bellevue Park in Wrexham was officially opened with a service led by Father Sam Erlandson of All Saints Church on Sunday.

Barbara Jones, chairman of Friends of Bellevue Park, said the idea for the memorial garden came about after the park received Centenary Field status last year.

“When we got that we thought we should have a monument to World War One because we hadn’t got anything in the park,” she said.

There was a good turnout for the service, Mrs Jones added.

”It was a lovely service and there were a lot of people there. I gave a short welcome speech and then the Rev Erlandson did the service itself.

“Everyone said it was a nice service and the Salvation Army band played during the hymns and beforehand as well. We would like to thank everyone who has donated towards the memorial.”

The garden features a wooden dragon carved by Coleg Cambria students and a 6ft monument stone designed by Mossfords Memorials in Wrexham, which features images on the ‘Death Penny’ that was given to relatives of those perished during the 1914-1918 conflict.

There is to be a remembrance book opened to all who would like to enter the name of a relative who served or died in the First World War, and British Legion poppy crosses will be available to purchase and plant in memory of the servicemen – with the funds going to the charity.

In the coming months, children from schools in the area will help plant poppies, daffodils and crocuses in the memorial garden.

Mrs Jones said that community councils from across the county borough had made donations towards the memorial, and the Friends of Bellevue Park had held several fundraising events, including a scarecrow festival earlier this year.

Of the garden, Mrs Jones added: “It’s just somewhere people can go and reflect. There are two seats nearby so people can sit, and it’s just going to be a lovely place for people.”

Town AM Lesley Griffiths, the mayor and mayoress of Wrexham, as well as community and county councillors were among the dignitaries at the unveiling service.

Members of the community and the area’s cadet groups were also invited to attend.

The Wrexham Salvation Army accompanied the hymn singing, while singer songwriter Luke Gallagher performed a composition paying tribute to those who gave their service during the First World War.

Donations are still being accepted and the Friends of Bellevue Park can be contacted on 01978 262035.