Man speeding to work took drugs the night before

A MAN caught speeding on the A55 dual carriageway was found to have cannabis and cocaine in his blood.

Darryn Birchall, 37, who was doing 93mph, was told he had put himself and other road users at potential risk.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court Birchall admitted breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A55 near Caerwys on September 8 and driving a VW with drugs in his body.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £590 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

The Mold court was told he was on his way to work at Llandudno and drove at speed to try to catch up after being held up in traffic.

Birchall, of Cudworth Road, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, told how he had smoked cannabis with friends the night before but would now adopt a zero tolerance level as far as drugs were concerned.