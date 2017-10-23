Five escape unharmed after firework destroys kitchen in Cefn Mawr

FIVE people escaped unharmed after a firework lit by a child sparked a blaze which destroyed a kitchen.

Firefighters from Llangollen and Wrexham were called at 8.21am yesterday to reports of a fire in Heol y Plas, Cefn Mawr.

A man and a woman, together with three children aged 8, 4 and 1 were in the property at the time of the fire but managed to escape without injury.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras in tackling the blaze, which was confined to the kitchen.

The cause has been established as a firework that was lit inside the property which resulted in the kitchen being completely destroyed, severe smoke damage to the rest of the ground floor and light smoke damage to the first floor.

Resident Jess Smith said she and her family were lucky to escape without injury.

”We were lucky to escape from the property unharmed this morning and my advice to everyone would be never store fireworks in the house,” she said.

“Please do not think that this type of incident will not happen to you because it can easily happen to anyone and ensure that you have educated your children about the dangers of fireworks.

”It only took a minute for the firework to go off and completely destroy the kitchen.”

Tim Owen, from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This incident highlights the dangers of fireworks if not used correctly.

”This firework was accessible and ignited by a young child. Our message is always keep fireworks in a closed box away from children as well as lighters and matches.

”This family have been lucky this morning that no one was injured.

“Safety at this time of year is the responsibility of us all. We cannot over emphasise that the best way to reduce the number of injuries during bonfire celebrations is by attending organised events.

”They are the safest type of displays, have the best facilities and offer the best value for money. Bonfire celebrations see an increase in anxiety for senior citizens and pet owners, so attending community events helps reduce this distress.

“Visit our website, Facebook or twitter pages for a list of organised displays across North Wales. If you must use fireworks yourself, please follow the fireworks safety code.”

BLOB

The Firework Safety Code:

Only buy fireworks marked CE.

Don’t drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.

Keep fireworks in a closed box.

Follow the instructions on each firework.

Light at arm’s length, using a taper.

Stand well back.

Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.

Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.

Always supervise children around fireworks.

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.

Never give sparkles to a child under five.

Keep pets indoors.