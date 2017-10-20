Football tournament raises thousands for five-year-old girl battling kidney cancer

A CHARITY football tournament in honour of a young girl battling cancer has raised more than £7,000.

Ysgol Derwent in Higher Kinnerton hosted junior footballers from Wrexham, Flintshire and Chester on Sunday to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

The tournament was in honour of Seren Deverell, five, of Chester, who played for Kinnerton Oaks FC before she was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Under 6s and 7s sides from all over the area compete while raising money for CLIC Sargent, Seren’s chosen charity.

Chirk Youth, Christleton, Broughton Park Rangers, Mynydd Isa Colts, and Borras Park Albion were among those taking part at Ysgol Derwent’s playing field.

The day was a huge success, and one of the organisers, Nicola Smith, said more than £7,000 had been raised.

She said: “With the charity tournament fundraising day, raffle and Derwent Primary non uniform day, we have raised £7,436.10 so far.

“We still have the online action which is running until the end of October which can be found on the Kinnerton Oaks FC page and sponsors still to donate.”

She added: “We are amazed at this achievement and so proud of everyone who has helped.”