Dashcam appeal to trace thieves who stole large amount of cash from elderly Llay couple

Police investigating the theft of a large amount of money from an elderly couple in Llay near Wrexham are appealing to motorists who were in the area and who have any dashcam footage, to come forward.

Two men posing as police officers entered the couple’s home and stole a substantial quantity of cash after tricking their way into the house in Watts Dyke Llay at around 7.45pm on October 16.

The men, one wearing a Hi-Viz jacket, claimed they were police officers checking on storm damage and insisted they enter the house to turn off the water stop-cock.

One suspect is described as tall, in his 30’s, and of large build. He was wearing a black woolly jumper, a peaked cap and a yellow Hi-Viz jacket.

The other male is described as in his 20’s, slim and about 5ft 6ins tall. He had a moustache and was wearing a black hoody and black trousers.

DS Paul Kelly said; “ We are keen to hear from any motorists who had their dashcam on and were in that area of Llay around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference V157593.”