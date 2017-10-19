Winter is coming and the Wrexham gritting team is getting ready

Preparations for winter weather conditions on county roads are under way.

Cllr David A Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for the environment and transport, said that operational training was being held in his department.

“As a department we are preparing for the winter season. In addition to clearing main highways, we prioritise our routes, like sheltered accommodation and school routes. Details of our priority routes are available on our website.

“We also share a pool of vehicles more equipped to deal with severe weather conditions to ensure that care can reach the most vulnerable people.”

Wrexham Council has a fleet of 10 gritters, with 30 volunteers from the Streetscene team, who step in to drive them, sometimes overnight, when conditions are poor.

The decision on whether or not they go out is made on a daily basis, based on detailed weather forecasts, so they won’t miss anything.

Their rounds follow 11 different routes throughout the county borough, covering scores of residential, rural and main roads – including the A483 and the A5.

Members of the public can keep an eye on when the gritters go out by following the @wrexhamcbc Twitter account and looking out for the hashtag #wrexhamgrit.

Residents are also advised to check in on neighbours – especially any elderly, disabled or vulnerable residents.

Cllr Joan Lowe, lead member for health and adult social care, said: “There are many people in our communities who struggle during the colder months, and we shouldn’t underestimate just how much of a difference a small thing can make to someone’s life.

“There are so many easy ways to help – help with the shopping, taking a hot meal or just calling in for a chat. We are asking that residents take just a couple of minutes to check on neighbours, friends and relatives.”

She added: “I would also recommend that people get in touch with their GP and get their flu jab as soon as possible – particularly the elderly or the infirm.”