Dual carriageway now open after police deal with incident around the Flintshire Bridge

A major dual carriageway was closed as police dealt with an incident around the Flintshire Bridge.

North Wales Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes as officers managed an incident on the A548 at Deeside.

Taking to Twitter, the force advised that the road was closed at zone two of Deeside Industrial Estate with officers in attendance.

A number of motorists had taken to social media to report heavy delays in traffic as police sealed the area.

The force confirmed just before 9am that the matter had been resolved.