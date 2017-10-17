Appeal after men posing a police steal cash from elderly residents in Llay

Two men posing as police officers entered the home of an elderly couple and stole a substantial quantity of cash.

An appeal for information has been launched after the incident, which happened at about 7.45pm on Monday in Watts Dyke, Llay.

The men, one wearing a hi-viz jacket, claimed they were police officers checking on storm damage and insisted they enter the house to turn off the water stop-cock.

After they had left the couple noticed that money had been stolen and a search made of a bedroom cupboard.

One suspect is described as tall, in his 30’s, and of large build. He was wearing a black woolly jumper, a peaked cap and a yellow hi-viz jacket.

The other man is described as in his 20’s, slim and about 5ft 6ins tall. He had a moustache and was wearing a black hoody and black trousers.

DI Mark Hughes said: “This was a particularly mean crime committed against an elderly couple in their own home.

"We are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may know who these suspects are, to contact us on 101 quoting reference V157593.”

North Wales Police is reminding residents to be aware of ‘cold callers’.

Doorstep crime can take a number of forms, but is carried out by criminals who deliberately target the most vulnerable members of the community.

The police three step plan consists of:

One: If in doubt, keep them out. If you don't let someone in they will go away. Don't let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two: Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near the phone so you can check out legitimate callers.

Three: Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken money and is still in the area - call 999.

A police spokesman added: "If a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

"There's nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.

"North Wales Police work closely with local authority Trading Standards Teams and local partnerships to reduce this type of crime."